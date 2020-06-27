Lane Kiffin is already trolling Mike Leach on Twitter

If you weren’t already excited for Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach coaching SEC rivals, maybe this will do it for you.

Kiffin and Leach, the coaches of Ole Miss and Mississippi State, created a bit of a viral moment Thursday when they appeared at the Mississippi state capitol to lobby for the state flag to be changed. Leach tugged at Kiffin’s facemask jokingly as they interacted with each other.

Kiffin got back at Leach on Twitter Saturday by succinctly pointing out that Leach’s mask wasn’t exactly covering everything it needed to.

These guys are great, and their rivalry is going to be a lot of fun. Leach has already been cracking jokes about the quality of SEC coaching, and these two probably aren’t done taking jabs at each other.