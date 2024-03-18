Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley commits to USC volleyball

Lane Kiffin has held a grudge against USC since he was fired more than a decade ago, but his daughter apparently has no hard feelings toward the school.

Kiffin’s daughter Presley announced over the weekend that she has committed to USC, where she will play volleyball.

“I am beyond grateful to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Southern California. A huge thank you to the USC coaching staff for this amazing opportunity. I want to thank all my coaches, family, friends, and especially @mizunolongbeach for their incredible support and guidance throughout the past couple years. So excited be a Trojan! FIGHT ON,” Presley wrote.

Lane, of course, left USC on bad terms back in 2013. He was the head coach of the Trojans from 2010-2013 before being fired midseason following a loss at Arizona State in which USC allowed 42 second-half points and fell 62-41. Kiffin was literally called off the team bus and was fired on the tarmac at the airport following USC’s arrival back in Los Angeles.

Kiffin has said on numerous occasions that he does not feel he was treated fairly by USC. It would appear he has no choice but to support the Trojans again, however.

