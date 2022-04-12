Lane Kiffin takes prom pictures with local high schoolers

Students at Oxford High School in Mississippi certainly had a prom to remember this year.

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin posted two pictures on Twitter Sunday morning of himself posing with the students before their prom.

It’s not clear how Kiffin exactly got roped into posing with the students, but the coach is always finding new ways to endear himself to the community in Mississippi, especially when it comes to trolling an opponent.

The 46-year-old Kiffin is entering his third season as head coach at Ole Miss. In 2021, he led the Rebels to a 10-3 record, including a perfect 7-0 at home. Overall, Kiffin is 15-8 in his first two seasons at the helm.

Ole Miss will be without 14 starters from last year’s team, including quarterback Matt Corral. But the Rebels have the top-ranked transfer class in the country coming in, according to 247sports, including QB Jaxson Dart.

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports