Son of Pro Bowl linebacker announces his college commitment

The son of a former Pro Bowl linebacker announced his college commitment on Thursday.

LaVar Arrington II, the son of LaVar Arrington, is following in his father’s footsteps. He announced in a video released Thursday that he has committed to Penn State, the same school where his father was a defensive star from 1997-1999.

Arrington certainly has the pedigree.

His famous father was a two-way standout in football in high school, and also starred in basketball and track and field. He became a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1999 as a linebacker at Penn State, the same year he won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Dick Butkus Award. Arrington, now 46, later became a three-time Pro Bowl linebacker with the Washington Redskins, though he retired after seven seasons in the NFL.

Lavar II is classified as an “athlete” for the 2025 class and rated as a three-star prospect. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder plays for Charter Oak High School in Covina, Calif. He took visits to Tennessee and UCLA but chose Penn State.