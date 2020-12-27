 Skip to main content
Liberty nearly fumbled away the Cure Bowl on dumb play

December 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

Liberty Coastal Carolina fumble

Liberty won the Cure Bowl 37-34 over Coastal Carolina in overtime on Saturday, but they nearly fumbled it away on a terrible play in the final minute of regulation.

The game was tied at 34 and Liberty had a 1st-and-goal from the Coastal Carolina 3-yard line with 1:35 left. They handed the ball off Joshua Mack, who hung out for a few seconds before going down. Liberty was intent on trying to run some clock to set up a winning field goal. But then they gave the ball to Mack on second-and-goal with 52 seconds left. That time, Mack sort of tried to go into the end zone for a touchdown, but he got stripped and lost a fumble.

Coastal Carolina got the ball back and ran out the clock in regulation to go to overtime. Liberty got the ball first and kicked a field goal to go up 37-34. Then Coastal Carolina got it and tried a tying field goal on fourth down but their kick was blocked.

Despite Liberty’s best efforts to screw things up, the Flames got the win.

