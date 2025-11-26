Lincoln Riley addresses his coaching future at USC

Lincoln Riley’s name has come up in coaching carousel rumors lately thanks to his success at USC this season and penchant for leaving schools. But the Trojans’ football coach says he is not leaving the school.

Riley was asked on Tuesday whether he expects to be coaching at USC next season. He answered affirmatively.

“100 percent,” he answered. “I’m right where I’m supposed to be. … I love it here.”

Riley also said he was excited about what the program is building.

BREAKING #USC NEWS (sort of): When asked if he would return to be the head coach for USC next year, Lincoln Riley made his decision clear.



“100%. I am right where I need to be.”



Riley would then go on to say that the future is looking bright for the Trojans. pic.twitter.com/gk2GVKR23O — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) November 26, 2025

Riley has righted the ship for USC after a bad 2024 season. The former Oklahoma Sooners head coach went 11-3 in his first year with the Trojans in 2022, inspiring plenty of confidence among the USC faithful. But the team went 8-5 in 2023 and 7-6 last year, which included a 4-5 record in Big Ten play. There were cries that Riley wasn’t getting the job done, and talk that he was on the hot seat.

This season, USC took advantage of a weak non-conference season and blew out Missouri State and Georgia Southern. They have also earned wins over Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern and Iowa. They have losses to Illinois, Notre Dame and Oregon, and would move to 9-3 with a win over rival UCLA on Saturday. Despite having a more respectable season, there still has been talk that Riley could lose his job.