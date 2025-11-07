Larry Brown Sports

Lincoln Riley could be fired by USC

Lincoln Riley in a headset
Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A new report is increasing speculation that USC coach Lincoln Riley could be on the hot seat.

ESPN college football analyst Josh Pate suggested that Riley could be fired at the end of the season. He was asked in an appearance on “Bussin’ With The Boys” whether there were any potential head coaching jobs to watch that might become available, and Pate offered a cryptic comment about Riley’s future.

“Let’s just keep an eye on Lincoln Riley at USC,” Pate said.

On the surface, this is a bit of a surprise. USC is 6-2 and on pace for their finest season under Riley since they went 11-3 in 2022. On the other hand, they have work to do to become a serious College Football Playoff contender, and the Trojans hired him to compete for championships. He is not making roughly $11.5 million to finish outside of the top four in the Big Ten.

There had been speculation about Riley’s job status prior to the start of the season, but the 6-2 start quieted a lot of it. Despite the record, the Trojans do not really have any great wins, and have lost at Illinois and Notre Dame this season in their two toughest games. They still have a trip to Oregon on the schedule as well.

Riley’s buyout figure is not publicly known, but is believed to be at least $60 million, if not higher. Firing him would be an expensive proposition.

