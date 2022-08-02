Lincoln Riley not happy with Pat Narduzzi’s accusations

Lincoln Riley is not at all happy with the accusations from Pat Narduzzi.

Narduzzi took issue with Riley, feeling that the USC coach was actively recruiting former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison, who entered the transfer portal and eventually chose USC.

Riley fought off accusations from Narduzzi back in April and May. He once again addressed the accusations while speaking at the Pac-12’s media event. Riley said he took the accusations personally.

“When someone challenges that with no facts and only emotion, do you take it personally? Absolutely you do,” Riley said. “I understand this is an emotional time. It’s an emotional game with a lot of emotional people. We recruited Jordan just like we did every other transfer. Jordan got in the transfer portal. Jordan came on a visit to USC. Despite all the negative things that were put out magically by somebody, he’s a kid that’s all about ball.”

Riley went on to praise Addison, saying the former Pitt wide receiver is extremely focused on football. That is Riley’s way of trying to say that Addison’s transfer was solely football-motivated.

Addison was an All-American last season at Pitt. He had 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns last season for the Panthers. But with Kenny Pickett gone in the NFL, Addison probably thought it would be a good time for him to transfer.