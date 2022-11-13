Lolo Jones weighs in on Will Shipley’s impressive hurdle

Will Shipley delivered a hurdle so perfect on Saturday that it left even Lolo Jones impressed.

Shipley rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown in Clemson’s 31-16 win over Louisville. The sophomore running back broke a 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that was aided by his great hurdle.

Take a look:

A fan saw the hurdle and asked Jones for her opinion.

Jones, a former Olympic hurdler, rated Shipley’s leap an A+.

GIVE THIS MAN AN OLYPIC MEDAL FOR HURDLES.

Form A+

Run off hurdle A+

This is textbook if you want to hurdle someone in football https://t.co/06NX4K9MpB — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) November 13, 2022

It’s hard to rate Shipley’s hurdle as anything other than an A+. He used his perfect form to clear the defender. Then he landed and was able to keep running. It looked even better after two Louisville players collided while trying to tackle him.

That was Shipley’s 12th touchdown of the season, and the most impressive.