Lou Holtz makes his prediction for Notre Dame-Ohio State game

Lou Holtz made a triumphant return to ESPN on Friday, courtesy of “The Pat McAfee Show.”

The former Notre Dame head coach joined McAfee’s show as a guest on Friday and offered a prediction for Saturday night’s game between the fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes. No surprise, he’s taking the Irish.

Absolutely electric monologue from coach Lou Holtz pic.twitter.com/Bv0F80AxO7 — NotNotreDame (@notnotredamefb) September 22, 2023

“Notre Dame is a better football team than Ohio State, and let me tell you why. We have the best offensive line in the country; Sam Hartman won’t even get his jersey dirty all year. He has time to throw the football. We have great running backs. This team is averaging about 10 yards a carry. We have great receivers. So offensively, we’re set,” Holtz said. “Defensively, our defensive line is better.”

“Everybody that beats ’em does so because they’re more physical than Ohio State. And I think Notre Dame will take that same approach,” Holtz added.

Holtz believes it will be a close game but that the 4-0 Irish will prevail.

The 86-year-old coached Notre Dame from 1986-1996 and led them to the national championship in 1988. The College Football Hall of Fame inductee served as a broadcaster for ESPN from 2005-2015.

He may not have always been understood, but he was always respected.