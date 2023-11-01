Lou Holtz rips Michigan over ‘deplorable’ sign-stealing allegations

Lou Holtz is disgusted by the sign-stealing allegations that have been made against Michigan.

Holtz joined OutKick show “Hot Mic with Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow” on Wednesday and talked about the College Football Playoff rankings, as well as the Michigan scandal. The former Notre Dame head coach did not hold back when talking about the Wolverines.

“I find it deplorable about what the rumors are going around,” Holtz said. “I did coach a long time ago. When I first started out I would be a scout, I would go scout the other team. Then they said no scouting you can’t go but we’re going to exchange the video film for it. There hasn’t been any scouting for years. I’m all for any advantage you can get legally, but to take the film of the opposing side and there’s a video on different channels where it would show the Michigan players looking at the Ohio State bench and then they’ll turn once they get the signal. I just think it’s deplorable. I think it’s bad. I think they should definitely get to the bottom of it before they decide who will play for the national championship.”

Michigan is 8-0 and was ranked third in the first College Football Playoff rankings. They are ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll.

Holtz’s point about completing the investigation prior to the College Football Playoff field being set is a concern many have. However, the NCAA and Big Ten did not announce they were investigating the Wolverines until a week and a half ago. It’s hard to imagine any sort of findings and punishment will be anywhere near close to finalized prior to the CFP. And even if in a longshot they were, the discipline is unlikely to be immediate.

Just when you thought it was bad enough that Michigan may have been sending people to film opponents’ signals, even more surreal rumors about the scandal have circulated.