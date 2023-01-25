LSU made big Brian Kelly payment mistake

LSU made a pretty awkward mistake when it came to paying coach Brian Kelly this season.

A report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor found that LSU accidentally paid Kelly over $1 million more than he was owed, according to Holly Duchmann of the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The report suggests that the school began paying Kelly directly upon hiring him in November 2021, then reached an agreement to send payments to the coach’s LLC in May 2022, an arrangement that is not unusual for college football coaches.

However, LSU accidentally kept paying Kelly directly until November even after initiating payments to his LLC, resulting in over $1 million in overpayments. The two sides have since worked together to negotiate a pay adjustment so the university will recoup the overpayment by the end of the 2023 school year.

Kelly will get a ton of money from LSU on the contract he agreed to in 2021. Essentially, this just means he got some of it ahead of schedule, but it’s still pretty awkward from the university’s perspective.