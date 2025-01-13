Ex-LSU star turns himself in on charges related to fatal crash

Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week.

Louisiana State Police issued a warrant for Lacy’s arrest on Friday over his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash that took place on Dec. 17. Lacy is accused of causing a car accident that killed a 78-year-old man and then fleeing the scene.

Lacy turned himself in on Sunday night, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office records that were obtained by ESPN. The 24-year-old was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Lacy was jailed and then released after posting $151,000 bond.

According to a Friday news release from Louisiana State Police, Lacy was driving a 2023 Dodge Charger on Louisiana Highway 20 on Dec. 17 when he “recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated no-passing zone.” The driver of a 2017 Kia Cadenza pickup in the opposite lane then “braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision” with Lacy’s vehicle.

As the driver of the 2017 Kia Cadenza swerved, the vehicle collided head-on with a 2017 Kia Sorento. A passenger in the Sorento, 78-year-old Herman Hall, died from injuries sustained in the crash. The drivers of both Kia vehicles sustained moderate injuries, according to authorities.

Lacy had 56 catches for 866 yards and 9 touchdowns at LSU this season. He had 16 touchdown receptions over the past two years. He declared for the NFL Draft on Dec. 19, which was two days after the crash.

Lacy was penalized early in the season for depicting a violent act while celebrating.