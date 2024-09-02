LSU WR Kyren Lacy gets penalty for pretending to shoot opponent

LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy scored the first touchdown of the season for the Tigers on Sunday night, but he followed it up with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Lacy caught a 19-yard touchdown from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier midway through the second quarter of LSU’s 27-20 loss to USC at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. At first, it appeared the officials threw a flag for some celebratory hip thrusts Lacy unleashed after making the play.

Kyren Lacy got caught for too many pumps pic.twitter.com/kBWTHQL6sc — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 2, 2024

Upon further review, however, it became clear that Lacy was actually penalized for a gun-related act. Lacy pretended to shoot a USC player as the fifth-year senior was headed back to the bench area.

Kyren Lacy's penalty, they are generally not gonna allow that pic.twitter.com/7t8bT9CDZE — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 2, 2024

Directly taunting an opponent is usually a penalty anyway, but bringing a gun-related aspect into it made the call an easy one for the officials.

Lacy finished with 7 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough. USC junior quarterback Miller Moss went an impressive 27/36 for 378 yards and a touchdown to lead the Trojans to the upset victory in their first game as a member of the Big Ten Conference.