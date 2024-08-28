LSU shows off new stadium upgrades ahead of season

The LSU Tigers will have some new stadium improvements to dazzle their fans this football season. The school showed off some of those upgrades to the media on Wednesday.

LSU put in a hugge new video board in the south end zone about double the size of the previous one. The new one is 37 feet tall and 152 feet wide.

Plus they added thicker ribbon boards, and two boards in the north end zone.

New video boards here at #LSU. New ribbon boards are thicker, the two boards in North Endzone are much larger, and of course, the huge new video board in the south endzone. pic.twitter.com/5GKXM0L7fx — KLSU Sports (@KLSUsports) August 28, 2024

The sound system was upgraded as well. You can hear what it sounds like in this video:

“Callin’ Baton Rouge” with the new,updated sound capabilities inside Tiger Stadium.#LSU pic.twitter.com/VhXyKuJ8Hb — Bryce Koon (@bryce_koon) August 28, 2024

The upgrades look pretty awesome.

LSU plays on Sunday against USC to open their respective seasons, but that game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. The Tigers’ first home game, where they’ll be able to show off the upgrades, will be on Sept. 7 against Nicholls State.