LSU star won fans over with amazing quote

A quote from LSU star offensive tackle Will Campbell has gone completely viral on social media this week.

Campbell, a projected top-10 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, opted out of LSU’s Texas Bowl game against the Baylor Bears on Tuesday at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. But he still made headlines for a quote he gave reporters back in November that resurfaced before the game.

During a November press conference, Campbell was asked about his mindset in helping the younger members of LSU’s O-line. His response perfectly depicted the realities offensive linemen face on a game-to-game basis.

“If you’ve ever got the time, go back and watch my first play of college football. I got my face ran through. Punished. And that’s just what it is. To be thrown in the fire like this against good teams, these dudes are trying to get paid. All they’ve got to do is get to the quarterback,” said Campbell.

“One thing we live by in the O-line room. A D-lineman gets one sack a game, and that’s the only thing he can do, 12 games, he’ll be a top-5 pick. You give up one sack a game for 12 games, you’re going to work at Amazon.”

Every football fan knows how important a good offensive line is to any team’s success. The O-line unit, however, is one of the least glamorized and arguably most underappreciated in the sport.

It’s an offensive lineman’s job to prevent the explosive defensive plays from happening. Just one lapse could change the complexion of any game and simultaneously hurt their individual stock in the process.

With Campbell out of the lineup for Tuesday’s Texas Bowl, LSU lost to Baylor 44-31. Despite the result, LSU players still generated positive buzz with their gesture for an injured team captain.