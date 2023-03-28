LSU student arrested for stealing $1,500 of beer from Tiger Stadium

An LSU student was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing beer from the campus football stadium.

LSU campus police caught a “group of college-aged males” carrying cases of beer around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning by Tiger Stadium. The men fled when they saw officers approaching them.

The officers reviewed stadium footage that showed the same men loading the cases of beer into a black pickup truck. The officers tracked the truck to a campus dormitory residence and found the owner in the dorm. They asked for permission to search the room and found the missing cases of beer.

According to WBRZ, approximately $1,500 of beer was stolen. A 19-year-old student was arrested for the alleged theft.

Those kids sure went big with their theft attempt. Maybe if they kept it reasonable at a case or two, they would have been fine. But $1,500 of beer? It’s hard to imagine nobody noticing that.