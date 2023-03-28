 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, March 27, 2023

LSU student arrested for stealing $1,500 of beer from Tiger Stadium

March 27, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

The LSU logo

An LSU student was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing beer from the campus football stadium.

LSU campus police caught a “group of college-aged males” carrying cases of beer around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning by Tiger Stadium. The men fled when they saw officers approaching them.

The officers reviewed stadium footage that showed the same men loading the cases of beer into a black pickup truck. The officers tracked the truck to a campus dormitory residence and found the owner in the dorm. They asked for permission to search the room and found the missing cases of beer.

According to WBRZ, approximately $1,500 of beer was stolen. A 19-year-old student was arrested for the alleged theft.

Those kids sure went big with their theft attempt. Maybe if they kept it reasonable at a case or two, they would have been fine. But $1,500 of beer? It’s hard to imagine nobody noticing that.

Article Tags

LSU Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus