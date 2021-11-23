LSU’s top-3 head coach targets reportedly revealed

LSU is one of the numerous college football head coach jobs that are available. The Tigers’ job might also be the most desirable spot given the school’s resources, rich recruiting base, passionate fans, and history of success.

So who are the Tigers interested in hiring as a replacement for Ed Orgeron? We may have an idea.

Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones, who is well-connected on matters related to Kentucky athletics, reported that LSU had contacted Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops regarding their job.

In response, Jones says an LSU source reached out to him and shared LSU’s top-3 candidates. Stoops was listed at No. 3 behind Jimbo Fisher and Bill O’Brien.

VERY Good LSU source just saw my report and told me the LSU list is this 1. Jimbo Fischer

2. Bill O Brien

3. Mark Stoops In that order — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 19, 2021

The list makes sense.

Fisher has been a known top target for LSU’s athletic director. O’Brien is the current offensive coordinator at Alabama. He previously was the head coach of the Houston Texans and won the AFC South four times in six seasons. O’Brien also coached Penn State for two seasons before James Franklin took over.

Stoops has been the head coach at Kentucky since 2013. The Wildcats have typically been a lower-tier SEC football team, but they have enjoyed winning seasons in five of the last six years under Stoops. He topped out with a 10-3 season in 2018.

LSU has kept pretty quiet regarding its search, but it wouldn’t be surprised if this were their list. Fisher has already responded to the LSU rumors. Maybe O’Brien is a more realistic target.

Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports