Mack Brown rips NCAA for handling of Tez Walker’s transfer waiver

North Carolina coach Mack Brown took aim at the NCAA in a blistering statement that criticized the handling of wide receiver Tez Walker’s transfer waiver.

Walker enrolled at North Carolina two days before the NCAA imposed stricter limits on two-time transfers. He had been at NC Central in 2020, but their season was canceled due to the pandemic. He then moved to Kent State, where became an All-MAC standout before transferring to North Carolina in order to be closer to his family, particularly his ailing grandmother who helped raise him. Eight months after transferring, the NCAA has yet to make a final ruling on Walker’s situation, aside from refusing to grant him a waiver for immediate eligibility for the start of the season.

With no decision coming before Saturday’s opener, Brown laid into the NCAA.

UNC coach Mack Brown on Tez Walker’s transfer waiver being denied and keeping him in limbo: pic.twitter.com/1c9qFkQCJU — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 1, 2023

“At this point, everyone knows the details of Tez’s journey to North Carolina, and the overwhelming opinion of those around the country is that he should be playing tomorrow and this should have been resolved months ago,” Brown said. “I can’t express my disappointment in the NCAA strong enough. The NCAA has been reluctant to consider the real issues of mental health, Covid and rule changes that have impacted Tez’s personal journey.

“They say they’re about helping kids, but all they’ve done is add to the very mental health issues Tez has been dealing with that made him want to get closer to home to begin with. You can’t say you’re about helping kids and then show a total disregard for the kids you’re supposed to be helping. It’s clear they are about process and not people.”

Brown has certainly taken issue with the NCAA before, but this is a new level entirely. His remarks on the situation will probably garner plenty of support. Ultimately, it is not clear when the NCAA will make a final decision on Walker’s eligibility, though it is fair to question why they did not do it during the summer.