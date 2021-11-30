Mark Stoops has very friendly clause in new Kentucky contract

Mark Stoops signed a contract extension with Kentucky this week, and it is one that should basically allow the head coach to remain with the program for as long as he would like.

Kentucky announced on Tuesday that Stoops will sign a new deal that ties him to the school through at least the 2027 season. The contract also includes a guaranteed one-year extension for every season the Wildcats win at least seven games and two-year extension for every season they win at least 10.

BREAKING: UK announces contract extension for Mark Stoops through 2027 Every year with 7 wins, contract extended one more year 10 wins extended two more years — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 30, 2021

Stoops, 54, has been the head coach at Kentucky since 2013. The Wildcats are 9-3 this year and have won at least seven games in all but one season since 2016. If that trend continues, Stoops essentially has himself a lifetime deal.

The financial terms of the new deal will be released after it is finalized. It’s safe to assume Stoops will get a raise from the $5.25 million he is making this season, which places him among the top 20-highest paid coaches in the country.

Stoops was at one point believed to be the top target of another SEC school, but he is not going anywhere.

Photo: Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops looks on during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports