Mark Stoops took sly shot at Shane Beamer

Mark Stoops took a sly shot at Shane Beamer while discussing the turnaround he has had at Kentucky.

Stoops spoke with SEC Network for an interview that was published on Tuesday. In the interview, Stoops talked about how he has changed the culture at Kentucky.

He said it’s much more difficult to change a culture vs. change a climate. When illustrating the difference between the two, many think he was alluding to Beamer.

“It’s easy to change a climate. You just change a uniform, talk a little game, dance around, put on some stupid sunglasses. You can change a climate. But to change a culture is at the core. And I’m quite certain that we’ve changed our culture,” Stoops said.

What do those comments have to do with Beamer? In a video posted on social media last month, the South Carolina coach put on sunglasses and danced around.

The video drew plenty of attention and may have been a hit with recruits. But Stoops says things like that don’t necessarily translate to long-term winning for a program like the Gamecocks.

As for Stoops, he has seemingly earned the right to talk. Stoops has been at Kentucky since 2013 and is entering his 10th season there. They were a 2-10 season when he took over and they went 10-3 last season. They have been to six straight bowl games, winning four in a row. He seems to have truly turned around the program.