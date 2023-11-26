Reports: Mark Stoops expected to become next Texas A&M head coach

There have been rumors and reports about whom Texas A&M will hire for their head coach position. But the school reported has their man.

Various Texas A&M recruiting sites reported on Saturday evening that the Aggies are likely to hire Mark Stoops as their next head coach.

Barring a last minute collapse, sources tell https://t.co/zQ9IHLlF7I Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is likely to be the next head coach at Texas A&M. — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 26, 2023

BREAKING: Texas A&M is set to hire Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops as its next head coach. Stoops has compiled a 73-64 record as Kentucky's head coach and is the winningest coach in program history. MORE: https://t.co/5CRtI4Igf0 pic.twitter.com/RDy2dgFmQm — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 26, 2023

Despite those reports, the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman says a Stoops hiring is far from a done deal.

I will add this: Any reports that say Mark Stoops to Texas A&M is a done deal are premature and inaccurate. — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) November 26, 2023

The fan reaction to the news of the Aggies planning to hire Stoops was not positive.

Stoops has been the head coach at Kentucky since 2013. He has taken what historically has been a bottom-dwelling SEC program and turned them into a mostly successful one. The Wildcats have had seven winning seasons in the last eight years. Stoops has led the program to a pair of 10-3 seasons. Prior to Stoops, Kentucky had only had two 10-win seasons in school history.

Kentucky beat rival Louisville on Saturday 38-31 to improve to 7-5. Stoops was asked after the win about the A&M rumors and chose not to discuss them.