 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 25, 2023

Reports: Mark Stoops expected to become next Texas A&M head coach

November 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Mark Stoops patrols the sideline

Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops looks on during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

There have been rumors and reports about whom Texas A&M will hire for their head coach position. But the school reported has their man.

Various Texas A&M recruiting sites reported on Saturday evening that the Aggies are likely to hire Mark Stoops as their next head coach.

Despite those reports, the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman says a Stoops hiring is far from a done deal.

The fan reaction to the news of the Aggies planning to hire Stoops was not positive.

Stoops has been the head coach at Kentucky since 2013. He has taken what historically has been a bottom-dwelling SEC program and turned them into a mostly successful one. The Wildcats have had seven winning seasons in the last eight years. Stoops has led the program to a pair of 10-3 seasons. Prior to Stoops, Kentucky had only had two 10-win seasons in school history.

Kentucky beat rival Louisville on Saturday 38-31 to improve to 7-5. Stoops was asked after the win about the A&M rumors and chose not to discuss them.

Article Tags

Mark StoopsTexas A&M Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus