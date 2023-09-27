 Skip to main content
Mark Stoops not worried about Kentucky fans being drunk enough for Florida game

September 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Mark Stoops patrols the sideline

Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops looks on during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky has an early noon kickoff time scheduled for Saturday’s game against Florida at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., but Mark Stoops is not worried about whether that will be too early for his fans.

Stoops spoke with the media on Monday and was asked whether he thought the early kickoff would prevent the fans from being a factor. The Wildcats coach humorously dismissed the notion.

“I have great confidence in the people of Kentucky that can get up very early and pound some beers,” Stoops said to roars of laughter. “Why would you disrespect this great state and the great people of it?”

Sure, that might be an early kickoff time, but nothing is too early or too late for Kentucky fans. They are a passionate group and ready to deliver no matter the occasion.

Kentucky is 4-0 this season, though Saturday will mark their first true test this year. The Gators have won three in a row since their opening loss at Utah, including a win over the rival Tennessee Vols. Kentucky has had a softer schedule and has wins over Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron and Vandy.

