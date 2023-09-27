Mark Stoops not worried about Kentucky fans being drunk enough for Florida game

Kentucky has an early noon kickoff time scheduled for Saturday’s game against Florida at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., but Mark Stoops is not worried about whether that will be too early for his fans.

Stoops spoke with the media on Monday and was asked whether he thought the early kickoff would prevent the fans from being a factor. The Wildcats coach humorously dismissed the notion.

Mark Stoops asked if the Florida game being a Noon kickoff will affect Kentucky's crowd from being a factor on Saturday: “I have great confidence in the people of Kentucky that can get up very early and pound some beers. "Why would you disrespect this great state & people?" 😂 pic.twitter.com/VSlknRpTq3 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 25, 2023

“I have great confidence in the people of Kentucky that can get up very early and pound some beers,” Stoops said to roars of laughter. “Why would you disrespect this great state and the great people of it?”

Sure, that might be an early kickoff time, but nothing is too early or too late for Kentucky fans. They are a passionate group and ready to deliver no matter the occasion.

Kentucky is 4-0 this season, though Saturday will mark their first true test this year. The Gators have won three in a row since their opening loss at Utah, including a win over the rival Tennessee Vols. Kentucky has had a softer schedule and has wins over Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron and Vandy.