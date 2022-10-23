 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 22, 2022

Marshawn Lynch dropped 2 curse words in same ESPN interview

October 22, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read

Marshawn Lynch next to Justin Forsett

ESPN put Marshawn Lynch on national TV for an interview on Saturday night, and it went exactly as you would have expected.

Lynch and former Golden Bears teammate Justin Forsett were among 10 former Cal athletes inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Lynch and Forsett attended Cal’s game against Washington to celebrate their induction, and they were interviewed by ESPN’s Tiffany Blackmon during the second quarter. Blackmon quickly learned her lesson after giving Lynch a mic.

Lynch expressed his dissatisfaction with the attendance at the game and dropped a “motherf—ers.” He quickly realized he had screwed up, but then he also dropped an S-bomb.

You stick a microphone in front of Lynch on live TV, and that’s what you get. Blackmon had to have known that was going to happen, no?

Article Tags

Marshawn Lynch
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus