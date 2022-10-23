Marshawn Lynch dropped 2 curse words in same ESPN interview

ESPN put Marshawn Lynch on national TV for an interview on Saturday night, and it went exactly as you would have expected.

Lynch and former Golden Bears teammate Justin Forsett were among 10 former Cal athletes inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Lynch and Forsett attended Cal’s game against Washington to celebrate their induction, and they were interviewed by ESPN’s Tiffany Blackmon during the second quarter. Blackmon quickly learned her lesson after giving Lynch a mic.

Lynch expressed his dissatisfaction with the attendance at the game and dropped a “motherf—ers.” He quickly realized he had screwed up, but then he also dropped an S-bomb.

Marshawn drops a "motherf***ers" and "sh*it" 😂 pic.twitter.com/E45HpOd5ZF — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 23, 2022

You stick a microphone in front of Lynch on live TV, and that’s what you get. Blackmon had to have known that was going to happen, no?