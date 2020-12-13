Maryland’s Ami Finau commits dirty gator roll on Noah Vedral

Maryland defensive lineman Ami Finau drew negative attention on Saturday after being caught committing a dirty play in his team’s overtime loss to Rutgers.

Finau wrapped up Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral by the legs for a tackle in the third quarter. But Finau hung on for much longer than necessary and even put on an extra twist at the end. Vedral could be seen trying to swat Finau to get him to stop.

How was Ami Finau *not* ejected for quite literally twisting Noah Vedral's ankle? The definition of a dirty play. pic.twitter.com/j4wdJ0k7Ec — Garrett Stepien (@GarrettStepien) December 12, 2020

Vedral exited the game after that and was replaced by backup Artur Sitkowski. Vedral was later seen with crutches on the sideline.

Noah Vedral holding crutches while sitting on the bench: pic.twitter.com/RVSvCnrDRS — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) December 12, 2020

A play like that happened in the NFL earlier this year and resulted in a fine. There are no fines in college football, but there should be some discipline for Finau.