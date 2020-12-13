 Skip to main content
Saturday, December 12, 2020

Maryland’s Ami Finau commits dirty gator roll on Noah Vedral

December 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Maryland defensive lineman Ami Finau drew negative attention on Saturday after being caught committing a dirty play in his team’s overtime loss to Rutgers.

Finau wrapped up Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral by the legs for a tackle in the third quarter. But Finau hung on for much longer than necessary and even put on an extra twist at the end. Vedral could be seen trying to swat Finau to get him to stop.

Vedral exited the game after that and was replaced by backup Artur Sitkowski. Vedral was later seen with crutches on the sideline.

A play like that happened in the NFL earlier this year and resulted in a fine. There are no fines in college football, but there should be some discipline for Finau.

