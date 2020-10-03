Trysten Hill fined for controversial tackle on Chris Carson

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill will have to pay for his controversial tackle on Chris Carson in Week 3.

Hill received a $6,522 fine for the tackle, with the NFL citing unnecessary roughness, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The defensive lineman received a second fine of the same amount for roughing Russell Wilson in the same game.

Hill twisted Carson’s leg while making a tackle, which knocked the Seattle running back out of the game with a knee injury. You can see a video of the play here. Carson was able to practice this week, and is considered a game-time decision Sunday against Miami.

The Seahawks likely won’t be happy with a mere fine, as they wanted strong action to be taken against Hill for what they felt was a dirty tackle. The Cowboys, who defended their player, will probably accept this outcome.