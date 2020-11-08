Maryland trolls Penn State hard on Twitter after big win

Maryland got a big win over Penn State on Saturday and then trolled the Nittany Lions afterwards.

The Terps won at Beaver Stadium 35-19, getting three touchdown passes from Taulia Tagovailoa. Two of Tagovailoa’s touchdown passes went to Rakim Jarrett.

Maryland’s Football Twitter account posted a photo after the game of Jarrett along with the caption “Sad Valley.”

They were mocking the “Happy Valley” nickname for State College, Penn. where Penn State is located.

We probably shouldn’t be too surprised by this message from Maryland considered what they did after the team’s win over Minnesota.

Maryland is now 2-1, while Penn State is surprisingly 0-3 to start the year.