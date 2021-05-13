Massage therapist banned by Ohio State for targeting football players

A massage therapist has been banned by Ohio State University for sexually targeting some football players.

An investigative report was conducted into the behavior of a 41-year-old female massage therapist over a complaint filed on March 14, 2020. According to the investigation, the woman would reach out to Ohio State football players, usually via social media. She would then allegedly use the massages as a way to later offer sexual interactions with the players, after which she would demand payment.

Ultimately, it was determined that there were not any NCAA violations. No crimes were alleged to have taken place.

Per the investigative report, 83 of the 117 football players interviewed had no knowledge of or interaction with the massage therapist. Of the 34 who did, “9 football student athletes either interacted with her over social media or directly knew about her from other football student athletes, 20 football student athletes received massages only, and 5 football student athletes acknowledged during interviews that they engaged in sexual activities with the massage therapist … All of the football student athletes who engaged in sexual encounters described them as consensual.”

The woman has been banned from the Ohio State campus and barred from contacting any member of the Ohio State athletic department. Her massage therapy license was revoked by the state’s medical board. Here are the full details of the legal investigation.