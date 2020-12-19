 Skip to main content
Saturday, December 19, 2020

Video: Matt Campbell absolutely loses it against referees

December 19, 2020
by Grey Papke

Matt Campbell screaming

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell gave us an all-time coach meltdown during Saturday’s Big 12 Championship.

Campbell was livid after no penalty was called against Oklahoma when a defensive lineman jumped across the line of scrimmage prior to the snap. No offensive lineman jumped offsides, and the referees deemed that the Oklahoma player did not make contact with anyone on the Cyclones, meaning no flag was thrown.

That didn’t sit well with Campbell, who actually had to be restrained — by his own players, no less — as he went nuts on the refs.

Campbell kept pointing at the referee and yelling even as the game went on. In fact, he could still be seen doing it even after the next play.

Campbell was already on edge over the officiating after Iowa State DB Isheem Young was ejected just 33 seconds into the game as a result of a controversial targeting call.

That’s about as angry as you’ll ever see a coach get on a sideline. It even topped this guy’s theatrics.

