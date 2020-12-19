Video: Matt Campbell absolutely loses it against referees

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell gave us an all-time coach meltdown during Saturday’s Big 12 Championship.

Campbell was livid after no penalty was called against Oklahoma when a defensive lineman jumped across the line of scrimmage prior to the snap. No offensive lineman jumped offsides, and the referees deemed that the Oklahoma player did not make contact with anyone on the Cyclones, meaning no flag was thrown.

That didn’t sit well with Campbell, who actually had to be restrained — by his own players, no less — as he went nuts on the refs.

Matt Campbell is going to get thrown out of this game. That's on the Iowa State offense. OU gave them TWO chances to jump after they came across the line, but that line stood still and there was no contact made. Good no-call on the offside. Campbell should have gotten a flag. pic.twitter.com/FkTA5OZDI1 — Tyler Wiederhoeft (@TDWiederhoeft) December 19, 2020

Campbell kept pointing at the referee and yelling even as the game went on. In fact, he could still be seen doing it even after the next play.

Matt Campbell may kill a ref today pic.twitter.com/wrt2QNK1dn — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 19, 2020

Campbell was already on edge over the officiating after Iowa State DB Isheem Young was ejected just 33 seconds into the game as a result of a controversial targeting call.

That’s about as angry as you’ll ever see a coach get on a sideline. It even topped this guy’s theatrics.