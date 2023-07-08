Matt Rhule describes what he learned from Panthers tenure

Matt Rhule is back in college for the Nebraska Cornhuskers after an unsuccessful NFL stint with the Carolina Panthers, which was quite the learning experience.

Rhule offered up a blunt quote about his Panthers tenure, in which he compared it to a “purifying fire” that eliminated any hubris he might have been experiencing.

“Going through the fire in Carolina was a purifying fire that melts away all the impurities, all the hubris, all the worrying about stuff that doesn’t matter,” Rhule told Pete Thamel of ESPN. “I learned very much to worry about what matters. I have a focus and a desire in me. I watched what my kids had to go through in Carolina, and we’re not going to let ’em go through that here.”

Rhule went from an 11-3 season at Baylor to Carolina, where he went 11-27 over parts of three seasons and never won more than five games in a single campaign. That would humble anyone, but it may prove helpful as he tries to restore Nebraska to national prominence.

As humbling as Carolina might have been, Rhule definitely still has some attitude. That will be necessary for him to achieve success in Lincoln.