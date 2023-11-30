Matt Rhule reveals how much money a top quarterback in transfer portal costs

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is offering an inside look at just how expensive it can be to work the transfer portal for a new quarterback.

Rhule made an interesting admission Wednesday during his press conference, when he revealed the cost of bringing in a high-end quarterback. According to Rhule, good quarterbacks cost between $1 million and $2 million to bring in when factoring in NIL deals.

Nebraska HC Matt Rhule on transfer portal QBs today: "Make no mistake: a good quarterback in the portal costs $1 million to $1.5 million to $2 million right now. So just so we’re on the same page, right? Let’s make sure we all understand what’s happening. There are some teams… — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 29, 2023

“Make no mistake: a good quarterback in the portal costs $1 million to $1.5 million to $2 million right now. So just so we’re on the same page, right? Let’s make sure we all understand what’s happening,” Rhule said.

Rhule used the figures as an example of why he personally prefers recruitment and development to the quick fix of bringing in a portal quarterback. There are admittedly some quality names in the portal, but Rhule does not sound enthused about the cost of bringing them in. This is nothing new from him, as he has contrasted himself against other programs that lean more heavily on the portal.

Nebraska struggled at the quarterback position in 2023, with transfer Jeff Sims failing to get the job done. They may have to go to the portal whether they like it or not.