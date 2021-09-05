 Skip to main content
Mercer kicker had amazing response to his missed extra point

September 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mercer 69-0

Mercer kicker Caleb Dowden had an incredible response to the extra point he missed during his team’s opener.

Mercer defeated Point 69-0 in their season opener on Thursday. Mercer scored 10 touchdowns in the game, and kickoff specialist Devin Folser went 9-for-9 on extra points.

After their 10th touchdown, which made the game 69-0, Mercer brought Dowden in to attempt the extra point. Dowden, who is their kicker and punter, missed the kick wide right.

The miss kept the score at 69-0, which remained the final.

Yes, 69 is a funny, crowd-pleasing number.

Knowing full well that his missed kick helped preserve the 69-0 score and made fans happy, Dowden acknowledged the matter on Twitter. Dowden joked that he took one for the team, sacrificing a missed kick to make everyone celebrate the final score.

Well done, Caleb.

We know of one NFL star who had to have been extremely pleased with the score.

