Mercer kicker had amazing response to his missed extra point

Mercer kicker Caleb Dowden had an incredible response to the extra point he missed during his team’s opener.

Mercer defeated Point 69-0 in their season opener on Thursday. Mercer scored 10 touchdowns in the game, and kickoff specialist Devin Folser went 9-for-9 on extra points.

After their 10th touchdown, which made the game 69-0, Mercer brought Dowden in to attempt the extra point. Dowden, who is their kicker and punter, missed the kick wide right.

The miss kept the score at 69-0, which remained the final.

Yes, 69 is a funny, crowd-pleasing number.

Knowing full well that his missed kick helped preserve the 69-0 score and made fans happy, Dowden acknowledged the matter on Twitter. Dowden joked that he took one for the team, sacrificing a missed kick to make everyone celebrate the final score.

Had to take one for the team https://t.co/GqEYGyN5NH — Caleb Dowden (@Caleb_SHS13) September 3, 2021

Well done, Caleb.

