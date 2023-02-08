Report: Miami and Notre Dame both have interest in same OC candidate

Both Miami and Notre Dame need a new offensive coordinator, and they each reportedly have interest in the same candidate.

Football Scoop’s John Brice published an article on Tuesday regarding Notre Dame’s pursuit of a new OC. The Fighting Irish lost Tommy Rees to Alabama and need a replacement.

Notre Dame apparently is vetting several candidates for the position. Brice says one of the candidates is also being pursued by Miami, who fired Josh Gattis recently. That candidate is Toledo head coach Jason Candle.

Candle has been the head coach of the Rockets for seven seasons and is coming off a 9-5 year. Toledo has gone 54-32 under his leadership.

According to Brice, Candle already has an offer from Miami. Notre Dame is still in the process of vetting candidates but has interest in Candle.

Miami also targeted Candle last year but got turned down despite offering him a pay raise from his salary at Toledo.

Jason Candle will remain as the Head Football Coach at Toledo. He was approached by Miami to be their offensive coordinator but he told me he is staying here with the Rockets. The appeal of Miami is obvious, but ultimately he loves Toledo. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 19, 2022

In addition to Candle, Notre Dame reportedly has interest in Utah OC Andy Ludwig, Washington OC Ryan Grubb and Colorado OC Sean Lewis.

The Irish are coming off a 9-4 season and have plenty to work with after landing Sam Hartman via the transfer portal.