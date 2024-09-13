 Skip to main content
Michigan announces death of athletic department’s ‘secret weapon’

September 13, 2024
by Larry Brown
Michigan Block M

Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Friday, April 3, 2020. Photo Credit: Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The University of Michigan’s athletics department on Friday announced the death of Greg Harden, who was viewed as the school’s “secret weapon.”

Harden died after complications from a surgery, the athletics department’s statement said. Harden served as the mental coach for “thousands of student-athletes who competed for the university and countless others around the world,” according to Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh, who served as Michigan’s head football coach from 2015-2023 and is now the head coach of the Chargers, issued a statement about Harden’s death. Harbaugh said Harden’s “wisdom was unparalleled.”

Tom Brady, who played quarterback at Michigan from 1995-1999, also issued a statement about Harden’s death.

“I’m so sad to hear the news of Greg’s passing. I’m heartbroken as he was a dear friend and mentor. There are so many beautiful qualities Greg had that endeared him to so many people over his years at Michigan. He meant the world to me and I could never have had the success I had without the time, energy, love and support he had given me. He will be truly missed.”

Harden worked at Michigan from 1986-2020 after initially being hired by Bo Schembechler to serve as a staff consultant and student-athlete personal development program counselor. Harden served as a peak performance coach for the Maple Leafs for the last three years.

Greg HardenMichigan Football
