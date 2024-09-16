Michigan makes big change ahead of USC game

The Michigan Wolverines are making a big change ahead of their game against USC on Saturday.

Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore told the media Monday that Alex Orji will start at quarterback against the Trojans rather than Davis Warren.

BREAKING: Alex Orji will start at QB for Michigan this week against USC. pic.twitter.com/tETMqnl3sr — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) September 16, 2024

Warren had won the starting quarterback job entering the season, but he played poorly on Saturday, leading the team to make a change.

Warren, a senior from Los Angeles, Calif., went 11/14 for 122 yards with no touchdown passes and 3 interceptions in a closer-than-expected 28-18 win over Arkansas State on Saturday. Orji went 2/4 for 12 yards and a touchdown pass, plus he rushed for 27 yards in the game.

Warren has passed for 444 yards, 2 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this season, while taking four sacks. Michigan has gone 2-1. Their win over Arkansas State was by a narrow margin, and they were not competitive in their home loss to Texas.

Orji is a junior from Texas who has been making some plays for the Wolverines since 2022. He has 3 career rushing touchdowns, plus 2 passing touchdowns (both thrown this season).