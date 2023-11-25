 Skip to main content
Michigan credited with controversial touchdown against Ohio State

November 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
Roman Wilson with the ball

The Michigan Wolverines were credited with a controversial touchdown during their game against Ohio State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan was leading 7-3 and had the ball in the second quarter. They had converted on two 4th-and-1 situations to extend their drive and take the ball to the Buckeye 22. On 3rd-and-10, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy threaded the needle to Roman Wilson, who caught the pass and took the ball into the end zone.

The ruling on the field was a touchdown, but there were some questions about whether Denzel Burke had ripped the ball away for an interception.

The officials reviewed the play and determined that the touchdown call would stand. The TD plus the extra point gave Michigan a 14-3 lead.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was not happy with the call.

