Michigan credited with controversial touchdown against Ohio State

The Michigan Wolverines were credited with a controversial touchdown during their game against Ohio State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan was leading 7-3 and had the ball in the second quarter. They had converted on two 4th-and-1 situations to extend their drive and take the ball to the Buckeye 22. On 3rd-and-10, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy threaded the needle to Roman Wilson, who caught the pass and took the ball into the end zone.

TOUCHDOWN MICHIGAN After review, the TD stands for @Umichfootball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AnRHE6F0wt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

The ruling on the field was a touchdown, but there were some questions about whether Denzel Burke had ripped the ball away for an interception.

A closer look at the Michigan TD catch and review pic.twitter.com/X3Ahywn8iZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

The officials reviewed the play and determined that the touchdown call would stand. The TD plus the extra point gave Michigan a 14-3 lead.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was not happy with the call.