Michigan announces death of honorary Wolverine Dametrius Walker

Michigan announced Friday the death of celebrated fan and former high school football standout Dametrius Walker following a two-year battle with cancer.

Walker had become an honorary Wolverine in the last few months, and the school confirmed his Dec. 9 passing on social media.

Our friend. Our brother. Our teammate. We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dametrius Walker. Meechie was an inspiration to every member of our program and the Michigan family as a whole. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/jFXEMPFgbp — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 9, 2022

Walker, nicknamed “Meechie,” had become close with the team after they became aware of his story. A standout defensive end from Muskegon, Mi., Walker had received scholarship offers from notable schools, but dreamed of playing for the Wolverines. He was progressing toward that goal in Nov. 2020 when he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. Despite treatment, chemotherapy, and the amputation of his left leg, the cancer continued to spread.

Michigan invited Walker to their Aug. 13 practice and treated him as part of the program. A month later, on Sept. 24, he attended the team’s home game against Maryland, where he was wheeled onto the field and announced in front of the crowd at Michigan Stadium. He even received the game ball in the locker room after the 34-27 win.

There's nothing quite like experiencing a game in the Big House, and we're proud to share that experience with Meechie!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ydw8h7XWZ6 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 22, 2022

Michigan punter Brad Robbins was among those in the program to pay a special tribute to Meechie on Twitter.

Love you Meechie 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/xu8qw52afS — Brad Robbins (@__BR91) December 9, 2022

Walker is survived by his mother and his two-year-old son.