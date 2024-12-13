Michigan loses quarterback to the transfer portal

The Michigan Wolverines are losing one of their quarterbacks to the transfer portal.

Quarterback Alex Orji, who is in his third year at Michigan, will be leaving the program. He will have two years of eligibility remaining, according to Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Michigan QB Alex Orji plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’3 235 QB appeared in 20 games for the Wolverines (3 starts) Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/WisLUJSKsb pic.twitter.com/Tpo6l6uI9v — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 13, 2024

Orji appeared in 19 games for Michigan. He went 24/45 for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns. As a rusher, he has carried the ball 74 times for 383 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Michigan mostly used Davis Warren at quarterback this season. Orji often played as a change-of-pace option, though he started in September against USC and Minnesota. Jack Tuttle started two games at quarterback in October.

Orji may have caught a glimpse of his future and realized his path to playing time would be limited. Michigan has No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood coming in 2025. Not only that, but Kirk Herbstreit’s son is also a quarterback for the 2025 recruiting class who will be coming to Ann Arbor.

Orji will have to find a new landing spot for 2025. Michigan does have one game remaining in their season. They will be facing Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl on December 31.