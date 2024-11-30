Michigan and Ohio State get into heated sideline scuffle

Things got heated pretty early in the second quarter of Saturday’s game between Michigan and Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh.

Michigan and Ohio State players, and even some coaches, got involved in a scuffle after Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was driven into the Michigan sideline early in the second quarter. Defensive back Jyaire Hill tackled Smith once they were well beyond the white lines, which infuriated Buckeyes players and prompted a scuffle.

It wouldn't be The Game without things getting chippy between Ohio State and Michigan pic.twitter.com/zNjWM5ik5G — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024

At one point about 11 seconds into the video, a Michigan staff member seemingly put hands on Smith, prompting Smith to shove him back. Shortly after that, one of the officials actually gets knocked down amid the chaos.

Offsetting penalties were called on the play, but that was all that came of the incident.

One would expect nothing less from the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. The Buckeyes have lost three in a row in the series, and have had this one circled on their calendar for a long time.