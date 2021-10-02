Video: Michigan players got super into Wisconsin’s ‘Jump Around’ tradition

Wisconsin’s popular “Jump Around” tradition is beloved by the fans, but opposing teams may be starting to embrace it a little bit too much.

The Michigan Wolverines were the road team at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, and were leading at the end of three quarters. That’s when the traditional playing of House of Pain’s “Jump Around” occurs, and the Wolverines just went with it — hard.

Michigan players having fun during Jump Around pic.twitter.com/jkBpDFdoce — angelique (@chengelis) October 2, 2021

#Michigan adds insult to injury, does “jump around” at Camp Randall. pic.twitter.com/2GNdvoq6ID — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) October 2, 2021

The Wolverines didn’t hide it, either. Their official Twitter account tweeted sideline video of the energized players joining in.

The “Jump Around” tradition is popular in Madison, but if there’s a problem with it, it can clearly hype up the other team. Michigan came up with a strip sack two plays later and extended their lead to 23-10 on an ensuing field goal.

Another school pretty much made “Jump Around” their own when visiting Wisconsin this year. It’s not like the tradition is going to end, but they might have to find a way to make it more intimidating for visitors at this point.