Former Michigan QB chooses his next school

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji has decided on his next school.

Orji has committed to join the UNLV Rebels as a transfer. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Orji offers a big running threat as a quarterback. He will compete with Anthony Colandrea, who is transferring from Virginia to UNLV. Colandrea passed for 2,125 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in the 2024 season with the Cavaliers. Orji passed for 150 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in the 2024 season. He ran for 269 yards and 1 touchdown.

UNLV is entering a new era under head coach Dan Mullen. They went 11-3 this season under Barry Odom, who left for Purdue. Mullen enters with some momentum thanks to Odom’s successful season. Mullen himself has a history of winning between his work at Mississippi State and then Florida. He has gone 103-61 over 13 seasons as a college football head coach.

Who wins the QB battle between Orji and Colandrea will be a story to watch. It could also end up being the case that they share the position, with Orji serving as a rushing threat as he did with the Wolverines.