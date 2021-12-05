 Skip to main content
Michigan scores 42 points in special tribute to late Tate Myre

December 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Michigan fans

The Michigan football team had a very fateful final point total in their win over Iowa on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Wolverines wore patches for their game against Iowa to honor the late Tate Myre. The patches were in yellow and blue and had Myre’s initials and football number (42) on them.

Myre was a star football player at Oxford High School in Michigan. He died at the age of 16 trying to stop the perpetrator of a fatal shooting at his high school. There were four hearts on the patch representing those who died in the school shooting.

Michigan dedicated their game to Myre and then went out and scored 42 points in a 42-3 win over the Hawkeyes. Their point total matched Myre’s number.

“I think God was with us,” coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Members of the Myre family also served as honorary captains for the game. For at least a few hours, Michigan football may have given the grieving family something nice to celebrate.

