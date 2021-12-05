Michigan scores 42 points in special tribute to late Tate Myre

The Michigan football team had a very fateful final point total in their win over Iowa on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Wolverines wore patches for their game against Iowa to honor the late Tate Myre. The patches were in yellow and blue and had Myre’s initials and football number (42) on them.

I am so incredibly sorry. I know there are no words. The families and community of Oxford are in need of every prayer that we can possibly offer them. Lifting you all up before the one who conquered death.

– Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Head Football Coach#OxfordStrong pic.twitter.com/HyjV0LeRv9 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 3, 2021

Myre was a star football player at Oxford High School in Michigan. He died at the age of 16 trying to stop the perpetrator of a fatal shooting at his high school. There were four hearts on the patch representing those who died in the school shooting.

Michigan dedicated their game to Myre and then went out and scored 42 points in a 42-3 win over the Hawkeyes. Their point total matched Myre’s number.

“I think God was with us,” coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Michigan wanted to honor Tate Myre with their play in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Wolverines scored 42 points, Myre's jersey number at Oxford High School 💙 pic.twitter.com/7XFU9FsbFC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021

Members of the Myre family also served as honorary captains for the game. For at least a few hours, Michigan football may have given the grieving family something nice to celebrate.