Michigan DB Gemon Green to press charges after tunnel attack

Michigan defensive back Gemon Green intends to press charges against the Michigan State players involved in Saturday’s tunnel fight.

According to Pat Forde of SI, Green retained attorney Tom Mars to file charges and recoup financial damages against the Michigan State players involved. Mars said in a statement that the Spartan players involved would “feel the full wrath of the law.”

Statement from Mars to Sports Illustrated: pic.twitter.com/3dw7rFKIMi — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) October 31, 2022

Green was the Michigan player involved in the helmet-swinging portion of the incident. Green’s father told Tom VanHaaren of ESPN that Green was struck in the face, back, and shoulder.

I spoke to the father of Gemon Green, the Michigan football player hit with a helmet in the tunnel. He said the family is planning to press charges and take legal action on those involved. He said Gemon was struck with a helmet in the face, back and shoulder. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) October 31, 2022

Green was one of two Michigan players who was reportedly injured in the tunnel incident. Michigan State has suspended four members of the team as a result of the fight.