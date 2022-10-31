 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 31, 2022

Michigan DB Gemon Green to press charges after tunnel attack

October 31, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Gemon Green before a game

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Gemon Green (22) against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan defensive back Gemon Green intends to press charges against the Michigan State players involved in Saturday’s tunnel fight.

According to Pat Forde of SI, Green retained attorney Tom Mars to file charges and recoup financial damages against the Michigan State players involved. Mars said in a statement that the Spartan players involved would “feel the full wrath of the law.”

Green was the Michigan player involved in the helmet-swinging portion of the incident. Green’s father told Tom VanHaaren of ESPN that Green was struck in the face, back, and shoulder.

Green was one of two Michigan players who was reportedly injured in the tunnel incident. Michigan State has suspended four members of the team as a result of the fight.

Article Tags

Gemon Green
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus