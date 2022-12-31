 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 31, 2022

Michigan loses huge touchdown on controversial replay review

December 31, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read

Roman Wilson in the end zone

The Michigan Wolverines fell victim to a very questionable call in the second quarter of Saturday’s College Football Playoff game against TCU.

The Wolverines trailed 14-3 early in the second quarter and were in need of a big play when an interception gave them some new life. On the first offensive play following the pick, quarterback JJ McCarthy found wide receiver Roman Wilson for a huge 50-yard catch that was ruled a touchdown on the field.

The play was reviewed to see if Wilson was in the end zone when he gained possession, and somewhat surprisingly, the call was overturned, putting the ball at the half-yard line.

It was not clear what, exactly, the referees saw that led to the overturn. Other replay angles seemed inconclusive at best, and it looked like Wilson had crossed the plane by the time he possessed the ball.

In most cases, these reviews end up fairly insignificant, as the offense will punch it in after a play or two. This was the exception, as Michigan fumbled on the ensuing play, and TCU recovered. In other words, the replay review essentially took seven points off the board for Michigan that they did not get back. Instead of a 14-10 game with Michigan carrying momentum, they were still down 14-3 and looking for answers following a brutal turnover.

Some of Michigan’s issues Saturday were their own doing, but this was not one of them. The call will likely be pointed to as a major turning point in the first half.

Article Tags

Michigan FootballRoman Wilson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus