Michigan loses huge touchdown on controversial replay review

The Michigan Wolverines fell victim to a very questionable call in the second quarter of Saturday’s College Football Playoff game against TCU.

The Wolverines trailed 14-3 early in the second quarter and were in need of a big play when an interception gave them some new life. On the first offensive play following the pick, quarterback JJ McCarthy found wide receiver Roman Wilson for a huge 50-yard catch that was ruled a touchdown on the field.

The play was reviewed to see if Wilson was in the end zone when he gained possession, and somewhat surprisingly, the call was overturned, putting the ball at the half-yard line.

MICHIGAN!!! JJ McCarthy ➡️ Roman Wilson for 50 yards! It was originally ruled a TD but they reviewed it and said he was down at the 1 yard line #FiestaBowl pic.twitter.com/j5vmk25eWt — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 31, 2022

It was not clear what, exactly, the referees saw that led to the overturn. Other replay angles seemed inconclusive at best, and it looked like Wilson had crossed the plane by the time he possessed the ball.

College football where we don’t know what a catch, targeting, or TD is pic.twitter.com/lZIxLrUHrJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 31, 2022

In most cases, these reviews end up fairly insignificant, as the offense will punch it in after a play or two. This was the exception, as Michigan fumbled on the ensuing play, and TCU recovered. In other words, the replay review essentially took seven points off the board for Michigan that they did not get back. Instead of a 14-10 game with Michigan carrying momentum, they were still down 14-3 and looking for answers following a brutal turnover.

Some of Michigan’s issues Saturday were their own doing, but this was not one of them. The call will likely be pointed to as a major turning point in the first half.