Mike Gundy addresses his controversial comments about his player’s DUI arrest

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy caused a stir with his controversial comments Tuesday during Big 12 media days at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Gundy later took to social media to clarify his initial comments.

Oklahoma State star running back Ollie Gordon II was arrested on June 30 for suspicion of DUI and speeding.

Gordon, 20, had been driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone along an Oklahoma highway. Gordon was eventually booked on charges of DUI under 21 years of age after his breath samples registered a breath alcohol content of 0.11% — above the state of Oklahoma’s 0.08% legal limit.

Gundy chose not to suspend Gordon over the incident. The Oklahoma State coach announced the decision to reporters Tuesday at Big 12 media days.

Gundy came to the defense of Gordon later in the day during an interview on ESPNU. The soundbite that went viral on social media was when the 56-year-old coach said that he himself has driven with a couple of beers in his system “a thousand times in my life.”

“I’ve probably done that a thousand times in my life” Mike Gundy talking about Oklahoma State star Ollie Gordon’s DUI is crazy @UnnecRoughness pic.twitter.com/qkpFwd6Irm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 9, 2024

Gundy felt as though the quote circulating online had been taken out of context. He posted on X later Tuesday to clear up the point that he had been trying to make.

“My intended point today at Big 12 media days was that we are all guilty of making bad decisions. It was not a reference to something specific,” Gundy wrote.

My intended point today at Big 12 media days was that we are all guilty of making bad decisions. It was not a reference to something specific. — Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) July 9, 2024

Gordon led the nation with 1,732 rushing yards last season on 285 carries. His tally of 21 rushing touchdowns ranked second in the country.