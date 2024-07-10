 Skip to main content
Mike Gundy addresses his controversial comments about his player’s DUI arrest

July 9, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Mike Gundy wearing a headset

Sep 16, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. The Cowboys won 59-21. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy caused a stir with his controversial comments Tuesday during Big 12 media days at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Gundy later took to social media to clarify his initial comments.

Oklahoma State star running back Ollie Gordon II was arrested on June 30 for suspicion of DUI and speeding.

Gordon, 20, had been driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone along an Oklahoma highway. Gordon was eventually booked on charges of DUI under 21 years of age after his breath samples registered a breath alcohol content of 0.11% — above the state of Oklahoma’s 0.08% legal limit.

Gundy chose not to suspend Gordon over the incident. The Oklahoma State coach announced the decision to reporters Tuesday at Big 12 media days.

Gundy came to the defense of Gordon later in the day during an interview on ESPNU. The soundbite that went viral on social media was when the 56-year-old coach said that he himself has driven with a couple of beers in his system “a thousand times in my life.”

Gundy felt as though the quote circulating online had been taken out of context. He posted on X later Tuesday to clear up the point that he had been trying to make.

“My intended point today at Big 12 media days was that we are all guilty of making bad decisions. It was not a reference to something specific,” Gundy wrote.

Gordon led the nation with 1,732 rushing yards last season on 285 carries. His tally of 21 rushing touchdowns ranked second in the country.

Mike Gundy
