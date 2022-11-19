 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 19, 2022

Mike Leach offers detailed rundown of his Thanksgiving plate

November 19, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Mike Leach on the sidelines

Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach argues a call while playing against the Texas A&M Aggies in the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

It has become something of a weekly tradition to get a bit of real world wisdom from Mississippi State coach Mike Leach after games. On Saturday, it was a bit about what his Thanksgiving would look like, at least in an ideal world.

Leach chatted about food after Mississippi State’s 56-7 blowout win over East Tennessee State. The coach revealed he is a big gravy guy and has some strong takes about pies.

“I always make the gravy, and I do make great gravy. I’m not a big cook guy, haven’t been, but I’ve made the gravy for decades,” Leach revealed. “I always get white meat, a little stuffing, not too much, lots of mashed potatoes, gravy over everything. Hopefully they have greens — they generally don’t. Corn or green beans, never sweet potatoes, and I like cream pies better than any of this pumpkin apple stuff.”

Leach will have to modify his Thanksgiving plans, as his Bulldogs team will be facing Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl Thursday night. Maybe someone can fix a plate like this in his honor.

Leach’s lack of a filter and willingness to answer any question, no matter how important, makes him a great interview. He’ll even dispense wedding advice if that’s what you’re in need of.

Article Tags

Mike Leach
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus