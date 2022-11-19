Mike Leach offers detailed rundown of his Thanksgiving plate

It has become something of a weekly tradition to get a bit of real world wisdom from Mississippi State coach Mike Leach after games. On Saturday, it was a bit about what his Thanksgiving would look like, at least in an ideal world.

Leach chatted about food after Mississippi State’s 56-7 blowout win over East Tennessee State. The coach revealed he is a big gravy guy and has some strong takes about pies.

“I always make the gravy, and I do make great gravy. I’m not a big cook guy, haven’t been, but I’ve made the gravy for decades,” Leach revealed. “I always get white meat, a little stuffing, not too much, lots of mashed potatoes, gravy over everything. Hopefully they have greens — they generally don’t. Corn or green beans, never sweet potatoes, and I like cream pies better than any of this pumpkin apple stuff.”

Leach will have to modify his Thanksgiving plans, as his Bulldogs team will be facing Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl Thursday night. Maybe someone can fix a plate like this in his honor.

Leach’s lack of a filter and willingness to answer any question, no matter how important, makes him a great interview. He’ll even dispense wedding advice if that’s what you’re in need of.