Mike Vrabel may spend time working with 1 college football team

After failing to land a job during the current hiring cycle, Mike Vrabel may wind up doing some work with one college football team.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell, a close friend and college teammate of Vrabel, said he hopes to have the former Tennessee Titans coach working closely with the Badgers this season. Fickell said he plans to have Vrabel around the team during the spring, and the two sides will go from there in determining Vrabel’s future involvement.

“I love Mike and want him around as much as possible,” Fickell told Pete Thamel of ESPN. “I want to see how much he’d like to be around, in the spring for sure. And we’ll go from there.”

Vrabel and Fickell go way back, having been teammates and later coaches together at Ohio State. Vrabel has gone on to have success at the NFL level as both a player and coach, but remains unemployed, reportedly for some very silly reasons.

Vrabel’s role does not necessarily sound like it will involve an official position, but Wisconsin will benefit from his knowledge until he lands another job at the NFL level.