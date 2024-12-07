Miller Moss has visit lined up with ACC school

Former USC quarterback Miller Moss has entered the transfer portal, and he already has a few visits lined up with other schools.

On3 reported Friday that Moss is set to visit both Louisville and Missouri. Both schools had good seasons and would make plenty of sense for the Trojans transfer.

Louisville is 8-4 this season and has gone 18-8 over two seasons under Jeff Brohm. Brohm has a history of getting the most out of his quarterbacks and would be an excellent fit for Moss. It helps that Tyler Shough will have exhausted his eligibility, leaving an opening.

Missouri is 9-3 this season and set to lose quarterbacks Brady Cook and Drew Pyne, meaning they would also have an opening.

Moss has been at USC since 2021 and has one more year of eligibility. He became their starter this season and passed for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He also rushed for 2 touchdowns.

Moss was replaced by Jayden Maiava as USC’s starting quarterback over the final three games of the regular season. That seemed to cement Moss’ exit from the program. Maiva transferred in to USC after spending last year with UNLV.