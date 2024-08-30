Minnesota made embarrassing blunder after missing game-winning FG

Minnesota missed what would have been a game-winning field goal against North Carolina on Thursday night, but the stadium pyrotechnics crew decided to press the button anyway.

The Golden Gophers were trailing UNC 19-17 with 2 seconds remaining at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., when kicker Dragan Kesich missed a 47-yard field goal wide right.

NO GOOD Minnesota misses the game-winning field goal attempt and North Carolina survives! pic.twitter.com/6bKBNRnuUC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 30, 2024

Despite the miss, celebratory fireworks were still ignited.

Fireworks for the LOSS!! #Gophers continue their 2023 season into 2024!! Have a nice night, drive safely, hug your kids!! pic.twitter.com/uBBGvBfplE — GopherHole.com (@GopherHole) August 30, 2024

It is possible that the person in charge of setting off the fireworks had a bad angle and thought the kick went in. Either way, that was an embarrassing look.

Minnesota was hoping to avenge last year’s 31-13 loss to UNC, but they came up just short. If any Golden Gophers fans were standing outside the stadium as the game ended, they probably would have been surprised to learn that their team lost.