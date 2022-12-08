Mississippi State RB throws shade at Mike Leach in Twitter post

Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson has decided to transfer, and he made it quite clear that his relationship with head coach Mike Leach is the primary reason for that.

Johnson, a junior, announced in a Twitter statement on Wednesday night that he is entering the transfer portal. He thanked God, Mississippi State, his friends, family, teammates and Bulldogs fan. Johnson did not, however, thank Leach or Mississippi State’s coaching staff.

The statement seemed like a fairly standard transfer announcement until Johnson mentioned Leach.

“With that being said, since I am not very tough, and Leach is glad I am leaving, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with the hopes of finding a more fit playing environment for me. Thank you,” Johnson wrote.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reached out to Leach to see if the coach had any thoughts on Johnson’s statement.

“We only comment on players currently with our program,” Leach wrote in a text message. “In any case, we wish him the best with his future.”

While Johnson was not officially in the transfer portal as of Wednesday night, it does not seem like he plans to play for Mississippi State against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Johnson has 488 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 89 carries this season. He added 48 catches for 285 yards. After he rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries in a Nov. 24 victory over Ole Miss, Johnson hinted that he was unhappy with his role in Mississippi State’s offense.

“I feel like we just need to run the ball,” he said. “That’s just what it comes down to.”

Leach has always been known for speaking his mind in a variety of situations. It sounds like he did that with Johnson at some point, and the running back did not appreciate it.